Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Sunday with highs back in the upper 80's and an isolated evening shower possible.
Sunday's forecast
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 20%
The humidity will stick around for Sunday, which will lead to a slight chance of a shower or storm in metro Atlanta between 5-9 p.m.
What you need to know
Monday's weather will be similar to Sunday's in metro Atlanta with a 20% chance of an evening shower or storm.
Starting Tuesday, dry air will move into north Georgia, which will keep us dry for the rest of the week with lower humidity!
