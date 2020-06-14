Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday in metro Atlanta with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.
Monday's Forecast
- High temperature: 79°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
A storm system is parked just north of Georgia, which will help provide at least a slight chance of rain each day for the upcoming work week, in addition to keeping temperatures slightly cooler.
The storm system will finally move out by the end of the week, which should bring mostly sunny and dry conditions back for next weekend.
