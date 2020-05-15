Expect plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80's. Near-record temps are expected by Sunday.
Friday's Forecast
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal high: 80°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Expect highs in the 80's Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will get close to the record high temperature of 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon. It's a record that has been reached six times on May 17 - most recently in 1996.
Subtropical or tropical storm Arthur will likely form this weekend east of Florida. It's unlikely to have any impact in Georgia.
