Expect mostly cloudy skies early, with more sun Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80's with scattered showers and storms late.
Overview
- High Temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 78°
- Rain chance: 40%
What you need to know
It'll feel more like summer today in metro Atlanta. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers through lunch. The sun will break out this afternoon with highs in the low 80's.
As a cold front approaches northwest Georgia, we'll see a broken line of showers and a few storms move into metro Atlanta after sunset.
You'll feel the colder air Tuesday with highs only in the 60's behind a breezy, northwest wind. Although showers will remain possible Tuesday with clouds, we'll see plenty of sun starting Wednesday through the rest of the week, with cooler temperatures.
7 Day forecast
More weather
