Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80's.
Overview
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 84°
- Rain chance: 20%
What you need to know
Sunday will start mostly cloudy in metro Atlanta with more sun in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible Sunday, with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon. However, the coverage of rain Sunday will be 20%, so most of us should stay dry.
Isolated storms are possible again Monday as a weak front moves through. While we won't get much rain from the front, it will actually cool us off with highs dropping into the upper 70's by Tuesday.
Rain chances will increase in metro Atlanta by the end of next week when what's left of Sally moves toward Georgia.
7 Day forecast
More weather
