After three straight dreary days, today we see the sunshine! Temperatures will be in the 60s during the afternoon. It stays nice early next week before rain returns later in the workweek.
Sunday Forecast
Cloudy and cool start, then becoming partly sunny and milder. Clear and chilly at Truist Park for the World Series Game 5.
- High Temperature: 65°
- Normal High: 69°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Look for dry and seasonable weather Monday through Wednesday. It looks sunniest on Monday and Tuesday, with more clouds arriving on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70, and lows will be in the 40s - just about normal for early November.
Rain returns on Thursday and with it comes cooler temps for the end of the workweek and into next weekend. The temperature may struggle to get into the mid 50s Friday and Saturday, and lows may dip into the 30s outside of the Perimeter.
7 Day Forecast
