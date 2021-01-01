A partly sunny, breezy and cool day today. Expect high temperatures only in the low 50's but feeling like the 40's with a NW wind 10-15 mph.

Monday morning will only be in the 30's. 

Saturday Forecast

Saturday
  • High temperature: 65°
  • Normal high: 52°
  • Rain chance: 30% after sunset

Sunday will be dry and cooler, with highs not too far from 50. Quiet weather is ahead for Monday through Wednesday. Look for highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Showers may return as soon as Thursday, with a better chance for some rain on Friday.

