Expect sunny skies in Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 40's to low 50's.
Sunday's Forecast
- High temperature: 50°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
It'll be dry in metro Atlanta today, but cold! Another round of scattered flurries are possible in the northeast Georgia mountains late tonight through Monday morning with little-to-no accumulations.
While scattered snow is possible again in the mountains, metro Atlanta will remain dry through the middle of next week.
7 Day Forecast
