A Dense Fog Advisory is out through 9am for counties south and east of Atlanta. Visibility below a quarter mile is likely.
Thursday Forecast:
Patchy dense fog gives way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with very warm temperatures in the 70s!
- Forecast High: 76°
- Normal High: 60°
- Chance of Rain: 10%
What you need to know:
A front moving through on Friday will bring scattered showers in the morning. It will turn cooler in the afternoon and evening as the temperature falls from the low to mid 60s through midday to the 50s and then 40s in the evening.
Expect a chilly start to the weekend with lows near 40 on Saturday morning. It looks cloudy, cool and mostly dry on Saturday, with a few showers in the mountains. Make your outdoor plans for Saturday, because rain spreads in overnight into Sunday and showers continue into the afternoon.
It will be a chilly weekend, but next week is trending dry and mild with highs back in the 60s.
It does not look like it will get terribly cold early next week. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday then in the 60s midweek with dry weather expected.
7 Day Forecast
