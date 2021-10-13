Patchy dense fog is likely through mid-morning across North Georgia. The fog will lift and give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST:
Dry and warm.
- High Temperature: 80°
- Normal High: 76°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
Near-record warmth is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will stay dry until Saturday, when our next cold front arrives. A few showers move through Saturday morning, with clearing in the afternoon. This front usher in much cooler air. Temps drop into the mid 40s Sunday morning.
