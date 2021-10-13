Patchy dense fog is likely through mid-morning across North Georgia. The fog will lift and give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST:

Dry and warm.

Today
  • High Temperature: 80°
  • Normal High: 76°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

Near-record warmth is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will stay dry until Saturday, when our next cold front arrives. A few showers move through Saturday morning, with clearing in the afternoon. This front usher in much cooler air. Temps drop into the mid 40s Sunday morning.

Sunday Morning

7 Day Forecast

