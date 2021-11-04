Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s tonight, as skies remain cloudy. Patchy frost is possible in the far Northeast Georgia Mountains.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Fannin, Gilmer, Union & Towns Counties from 4 am to 10 am Friday. Temperatures in the far northeast Georgia mountains could reach lows near 36, which could cause some patchy frost. Protect any sensitive vegetation that could be harmed by possible frost.
Friday Forecast
Partly sunny and chilly. Highs only warming to the mid 50s.
- High Temperature: 57°
- Normal High: 67°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
For the Braves Parade, it will be dry but chilly and breezy with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s.
Sunshine returns this weekend, but it stays on the cool side. Expect morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, with patchy frost likely in some areas Sunday morning. Temperatures climb back above average with lots of sunshine next week.
