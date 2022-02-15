Tuesday Forecast
A chilly start near freezing. Mostly sunny and a bit milder.
- Forecast High: 62°
- Normal High: 58°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Wednesday weather may vary depending on where you live in north Georgia. An easterly breeze will bring a wedge of cool air into east and northeast Georgia. Look for mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers cannot be ruled out. The high temperature may range from the upper 40s in far northeast Georgia to the low 70s southwest of Atlanta. It will likely be in the low to mid 60s in Atlanta.
Rain chances increase on Thursday, especially after sunset. It will be a relatively warm day with highs in the 60s to near 70 if the sun breaks through during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms move through Thursday night and will be on the way out by about dawn on Friday. The severe weather risk is low.
Dry and seasonable weather is ahead for most of the Presidents' Day weekend. Rain may return Monday afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
