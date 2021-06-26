Sunday looks a lot like Saturday with a blend of clouds and sun, plus a few pop-up showers. The upcoming week will be very humid, with a good chance of showers and t-storms on at least a few of the days.
Sunday Forecast
Clouds early then partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible midday and afternoon. Warm and humid.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
There is a good chance Monday will be dry in north Georgia. It looks hot, but a bit less humid. Highs will be near 90. Humidity increases on Tuesday and so does the chance for rain on Tuesday. A disturbance moving west off the Atlantic Ocean will bring showers and thunderstorms.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the mid and late workweek. It will be very humid, but not too hot for this time of the year. Right now, the start of the Independence Day weekend looks unsettled with showers and t-storms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
There are no named storms in the Atlantic Basin. One area in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean has a low chance of development in the next 5 days. Another disturbance south of Bermuda has a very low chance of development. That is the disturbance that may bring rain to north Georgia on Tuesday.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.