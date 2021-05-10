We'll see several rounds of rain through Thursday. On top of that, it will be downright chilly Wednesday and Thursday, with highs only reaching the low 60s.
Tuesday Forecast:
Cloudy with a few showers and storms. Rain chances increase after midnight.
High: 75°
Normal High: 80°
Rain Chance: 20%
What You Need to Know:
Steadier rain moves in very early Wednesday morning as a cold front moves in. That front will makes things downright chilly! Highs will only warm to the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. That's 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Normally, highs are near 80.
A warm-up begins on Friday and lasts through next weekend. It may be back to near normal (80°) by Sunday.
