Although Monday was mainly dry, there is an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms in the midweek. Wednesday looks like the best bet for strong thunderstorms.
Tuesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies. Dry in the morning with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. The highest risk of storms is Northeast of I-85.
- High: 80°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know:
There is another chance of rain & storms Wednesday. The risk of showers and thunderstorms is 30% on Wednesday. It will still be warm with highs in the mid to low 80s. The best chance of thunderstorms is from Atlanta to the northwest.
It will be warm again with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers/storms are possible on Thursday morning before it dries out in the afternoon. Look for cooler and dry weather Friday and Saturday. The early outlook for Easter Sunday is for rain with temps in the 60s.
