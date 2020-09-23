THURSDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 72°
- Normal High: 80°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
The remnants of Beta arrive on Thursday with scattered showers arriving Thursday afternoon, and heavy rain likely overnight through sunrise Friday. Anywhere from a trace to 2" of rain is possible in north Georgia. The highest rainfall totals will be in far North Georgia.
This weekend will be warmer, with highs in the 80s. There is only a 20% to 30% chance of rain this weekend.
