The weekend starts with more dry weather on Saturday. Showers arrive on Sunday, especially in the afternoon. It stays unsettled in the early to middle part of next week.
Saturday Forecast
Partly cloudy, low risk of a shower, especially in the mountains.
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 79°
- Chance of Rain: 20%
Rain chances increase on Sunday with showers possible mainly in the afternoon and at night. The risk of rain stays high in the early to middle part of next week as a storm system stalls over north Georgia. After a 10 day dry stretch, 1-3" of rain is likely between Sunday and Thursday of next week.
7 Day Forecast
