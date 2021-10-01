The weekend starts with more dry weather on Saturday. Showers arrive on Sunday, especially in the afternoon. It stays unsettled in the early to middle part of next week. 

Saturday Forecast

Partly cloudy, low risk of a shower, especially in the mountains. 

  • High Temperature: 83°
  • Normal High: 79°
  • Chance of Rain: 20%
High School Football Forecast v3.png

What you need to know

Georgia State Fair.png

Rain chances increase on Sunday with showers possible mainly in the afternoon and at night. The risk of rain stays high in the early to middle part of next week as a storm system stalls over north Georgia. After a 10 day dry stretch, 1-3" of rain is likely between Sunday and Thursday of next week. 

Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png
Euro Precip Fred.png

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.