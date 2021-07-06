Elsa is tracking up the Gulf Coast of Florida and will make landfall tonight or tomorrow morning near or north of Tampa. It moves through South GA tomorrow.
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal high: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Clouds thicken Tuesday with a few afternoon and evening showers.
That is just the beginning of a very wet pattern. Rain chances go up to 50% Wednesday afternoon as Elsa moves through Southeast Georgia. Scattered showers continue through the end of the week, with sunshine and typical summer t-storms returning this weekend.
Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to directly impact metro Atlanta, but higher moisture will lead to higher rain chances.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.