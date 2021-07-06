Elsa is tracking up the Gulf Coast of Florida and will make landfall tonight or tomorrow morning near or north of Tampa. It moves through South GA tomorrow.

Tuesday's forecast

  • High temperature: 88°
  • Normal high: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 20% 

What you need to know

Clouds thicken Tuesday with a few afternoon and evening showers.

Tuesday

That is just the beginning of a very wet pattern. Rain chances go up to 50% Wednesday afternoon as Elsa moves through Southeast Georgia. Scattered showers continue through the end of the week, with sunshine and typical summer t-storms returning this weekend.

Rain This week

Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to directly impact metro Atlanta, but higher moisture will lead to higher rain chances.

