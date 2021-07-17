Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. There's an even better chance of rain on Monday. The good news is rain chances diminish in the mid to late workweek.
Sunday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy, a few showers are possible in the morning. Scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are likely. Not too hot for mid-July.
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 50%
Monday looks rather unsettled with showers and thunderstorms likely. Temps will only be in the 70s to low 80s. Passing showers/storms are still possible on Tuesday. The threat of rain diminishes in the mid to late workweek, with the temperature climbing to back near 90 by Thursday and Friday.
After an active start to the season, the tropics remain quiet. No new storms are expected in the next 5-7 days, and possibly through the end of the month.
