Another gorgeous night ahead, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. We'll see another nice day Friday, before rain chances return Saturday.
Friday Forecast:
Partly cloudy. Low rain chances.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
It will be dry Friday morning, with isolated showers possible late Friday afternoon and night. Rain chances increase Saturday, with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.
The rain moves out Saturday night, with a rain-free forecast Sunday. Temperatures will heat up, with highs in the 90s next week.
