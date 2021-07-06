Elsa is tracking up the Gulf Coast of Florida and will make landfall Wednesday morning. The storm will then move over the Georgia Coast Wednesday.
Tonight's Forecast
- Low temperature: 72°
- Normal low: 70°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
We'll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, with increasing rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Deep tropical moisture moves in, with scattered rain Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest rain and highest rain totals will be along the Georgia coast, in those areas closest to Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to directly impact metro Atlanta, but higher moisture will lead to higher rain chances.
