Wednesday forecast
A cold morning followed by a gorgeous afternoon. Partly cloudy skies. Light winds.
- High Temperature: 71°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
A slow-moving storm system will bring rain throughout the day on Thursday.
Scattered rain moves in around sunrise and continues through the day. We will a wedge of cold temperatures, preventing any strong storms. Temps will be in the 50s and low 60s through the day.
Showers linger into Friday and possibly even Saturday, with cloudy, breezy, and cold conditions. Temps hover in the 50s both days.
As the Braves return home to Truist Park, it will be chilly for the World Series Friday and Saturday. Bring a jacket (possibly a rain jacket Friday) if heading to the game. There is a 50% chance of rain Friday, with much lower rain chances for the Braves game Saturday night.
The rain chances come to end Saturday, with sunshine returning Halloween! It will be chilly Sunday night, so plan on a light jacket or layers. Temperatures will drop to the 50s as the kids head out trick-or-treating.
7 Day Forecast
