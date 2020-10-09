Heavy rain continues overnight before giving way to lighter showers on Sunday. The weather gradually improves in the early to midweek, with a lower chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.
SUNDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 75°
- Normal High: 75°
- Rain chance: 90%
What you need to know
Showers continue on Sunday, especially in the morning. It will stay gray early Monday before some sun breaks through in the afternoon. There is a very low risk of a shower on Tuesday morning. Dry weather is likely from Tuesday afternoon through the end of the week. It will stay seasonably warm until Friday when a cool shot arrives.
7 Day forecast
