The rain and storms will diminish after sunset, with partly cloudy skies overnight. More rain and storms return Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday Forecast:
Hot and Humid. Afternoon showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong/severe, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, strong gusty winds, and small hail.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 50%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
It will stay hot and humid all week, with highs near 90. The heat index will be in the upper 90s this week. Afternoon t-storms will be continue all week.
Tropical Update:
We are watching a tropical wave that is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred sometime today. Right now, it looks like this storm will stay off the west coast of Florida, before making landfall along the Florida Panhandle sometime this weekend. We could feel impacts from this tropical system early next week, depending on its exact path and strength. Stay tuned.
