Rain showers will continue through this evening in north Georgia. Clear skies return on Sunday, and it's the start of a great stretch that lasts through next workweek.
Sunday Forecast
Sunny with a chilly start and a seasonably cool afternoon. Clear and cold Sunday night.
- High temperature: 57°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
After a cold start Monday morning, the temperature will bounce back to near 60 in the afternoon. It will be in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sun. It may reach the low 70s on Thursday and Friday. The next chance of rain is not until next Saturday.
