An approaching cold front will bring rain to North Georgia Friday evening, and much cooler temperatures this weekend.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Still Mild. No Rain.
Low Temperature: 68°
Normal low Temperature: 64°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
A few pop-up showers and an isolated storm are possible Thursday afternoon, but rain chances remain low (20%) as highs warm to the mid/upper 80s.
A cold front arrives Friday and brings us rain and spotty thunderstorms Friday evening, especially north of Atlanta. There is a level 1 threat of severe weather (level 1 out of 5) for far NW Georgia. The biggest risks will be large hail and gusty winds.
The rain will make its way into far Northwest Georgia around 5pm, and will move through Metro Atlanta around 6PM - 9PM.
The rain moves out just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will be MUCH cooler with lows dropping into the upper 50s Sunday morning and highs only reaching the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Memorial Day will feel great, with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the low 80s.
