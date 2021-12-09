A stationary front to our south will lift North as a warm front on Friday. This front will increase our rain chances, with showers moving into West Georgia after midnight tonight. The rain continues off and on Friday.
Friday Forecast:
Morning rain. Off and on showers throughout the day. Warm temperatures.
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 70%
What you need to know
The same warm front that will bring scattered showers Friday, will also bring warmer temperatures. Temperatures will warm steadily throughout the day, reaching the mid 60s. The warm air continues Saturday, with highs near 70.
A cold front moves in Saturday, bringing more rain and thunderstorms to the forecast. Some of the storms could be strong/severe. All of North Georgia is under a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather.
That is a low risk, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. The biggest risks will be very heavy rain (1" to 2"), strong damaging winds, and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado can no be ruled out - although not likely.
The gorgeous weather returns by the time you wake up Sunday morning! The dry weather will continue through next week.
