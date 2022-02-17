Friday Forecast

Cloudy in the morning with clearing skies to mostly sunny by the afternoon. A gusty breeze. Much colder. Temps fall into the 30s during the evening.

  • Forecast High: 50°
  • Normal High: 59°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know:

After a cold start on Saturday, the temperature will rise into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies in the afternoon. There will be a 10-15 mph northwest breeze. It will be cold again Saturday night as the temperature drops into the 30s. Look for sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday. 

Forecast Rain Next Week

Presidents' Day will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers moving in through the afternoon. It's the start of a pattern change that brings mild and wet weather for a big chunk of next week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the midweek with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. 

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.