We'll see spotty showers & isolated storms tonight as a cold front approaches North Georgia. The rain moves in late this evening, and moves out overnight. As the storms roll in, there is a low (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather for Northwest Georgia.
Thursday Night Forecast:
A few showers and storms. Some of the storms could be severe. There is a level 1 (out of 5) risk of severe weather for far Northwest Georgia.
The biggest threat is strong damaging winds. The threat of damaging winds is also low, with only a 5% chance of seeing damaging winds within a 25 mile radius in Northwest Georgia.
The Rain ends by 3AM, with dry weather the rest of the day Friday.
- Low: 63°
- Normal Low: 56°
- Rain chance: 30%
What you need to know:
The rest of the day Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry. The weather continues to improve, with a beautiful Saturday ahead! Gorgeous sunshine returns with low humidity and highs near 80. Clouds increase quickly on Sunday and rain and storms return next week.
