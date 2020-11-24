A Cold front is on the way, and it will bring rain to North Georgia late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. The front won't bring cooler temperatures. In fact, highs will reach the 70s Thanksgiving Day!
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy after midnight. Not as Chilly. Lows: mid/upper 40s. No Rain.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy. Evening rain.
- High temperature: 66°
- Normal High: 60°
- Rain chance: 50% PM
What you need to know
The best chance of rain is late Wednesday through early Thursday. As the rain enters Northwest Georgia late Wednesday, a few of the storms could be strong/severe. Far northwest Georgia is under a MARGINAL (Level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather. The biggest risk is strong damaging winds.
A few showers may linger into early Thanksgiving morning. Right now, it looks like the rain chances end by late morning, with highs near 70.
Another heavier rain system arrives late Sunday. This one will bring MUCH colder temperatures! In fact, we'll see lows in the 20s next week.
