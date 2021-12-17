It will remain cloudy and mild tonight, with lows only dropping to near 60. Rain chances increase after midnight, with scattered rain throughout the day Saturday.
Saturday's Forecast
Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy skies. Off and on rain, especially in the afternoon.
- High temperature: 67°
- Normal high: 56°
- Chance of rain: 80%
What you need to know
A Cold front will move through North Georgia Saturday. This front will bring scattered showers on and off all day. Behind the front, a big drop in temperatures! Highs will drop to the low 50s on Sunday and stay there as we head into next week.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.