It will remain cloudy and mild tonight, with lows only dropping to near 60. Rain chances increase after midnight, with scattered rain throughout the day Saturday.

Rain Chances Tonight

Saturday's Forecast

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy skies. Off and on rain, especially in the afternoon.

  • High temperature: 67°
  • Normal high: 56°
  • Chance of rain: 80%
Saturday

What you need to know 

A Cold front will move through North Georgia Saturday. This front will bring scattered showers on and off all day. Behind the front, a big drop in temperatures! Highs will drop to the low 50s on Sunday and stay there as we head into next week.

High Temperatures This Week

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.