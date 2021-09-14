Tropical moisture moves in Wednesday, bringing several days of rain to the forecast. Until it gets here, there is only an isolated chance of a stray shower/storm tonight, mainly in far West Georgia.
Tonight:
Cloudy and muggy. Low rain chances, mainly in far West Georgia. Low: 70
Wednesday Forecast:
Cloudy and much cooler. Highs only reaching the upper 70s. Scattered rain.
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 84°
- Chance of Rain: 50%
What you need to know
Rain chances increase Thursday, with rain likely through the first half of the weekend. The rain will be heavy at times and continue through early next week.
Rain Totals through Sunday for most of North Georgia will be between 2" to 3" of rain, with locally higher rainfall totals.
7 Day Forecast
