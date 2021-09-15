Tropical moisture moves in Wednesday, bringing several days of clouds with scattered showers.
Wednesday Forecast:
Cloudy and much cooler. Highs only reaching the upper 70s. Light rain spreads in through the day. Widespread showers expected by the evening, continuing overnight into Thursday.
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 84°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What you need to know
Spotty showers through Thursday and Friday with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. The heaviest of the rain will be focused to the south of I-20 tonight and tomorrow.
High pressure tries to take over this weekend, bringing some sunshine back into the forecast. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.