Take advantage of the mild afternoon today, because a major cold blast arrives for the end of the week, and a wintry mix is possible on Friday.
Wednesday Forecast:
Partly cloudy, mild. Showers are possible by late in the evening in northwest Georgia. Rain is likely after midnight.
- High temperature: 61°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 10%
What You Need to Know
The rain showers moving through Wednesday night into Thursday are the leading edge of cold air returning to north Georgia. Showers may linger on Thursday morning as the temperature drops from near 50 overnight to the 30s during the afternoon.
It's a close call with a system that could bring freezing rain and snow on Friday into early Saturday. There will be a lot of low-level cold air in place, and precipitation may overrun that cold air leading to a wintry mix. Right now, it does not look like there will be a lot of precipitation, but freezing rain and snow showers are possible from Metro Atlanta to the south and east through the day Friday.
At this point it looks like the majority of the impactful snow and ice stays to our east in the Carolinas. However, even light freezing rain or snow can cause slick travel and you should stay tuned to the forecast over the next couple of days.
The weather stays cold through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
7 Day Forecast
