Clouds will increase Tuesday night and it will turn a bit cooler on Wednesday in most of north Georgia. The coolest weather will be northeast of Atlanta. Expect a warm-up Thursday, but it also comes with a shower/storm threat.
Wednesday Forecast:
Cloudy or mostly cloudy through the day. Low risk of a shower, but likely dry. A better chance of showers overnight into early Thursday.
- High: 58°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain/snow: 30%
What You Need to Know
Thursday may start with showers for the morning commute. Rain chances decrease after 9-10 am and stay relatively low though the day into the evening. It will be warm with highs in the mid 60s if clouds are stubborn, and 70+ if the sun breaks through for a bit.
A line of showers and t-storms arrives late Thursday evening and takes its time moving through overnight into Friday. There is a good chance of lingering rain for the Friday morning commute. The threat of thunder/lightning diminishes after the rain begins at night.
There may be enough rain to cause some ponding/flooding of roadways, especially in west Georgia.
It turns colder as we head into the weekend. Look for clouds to slowly break late Friday with temps falling through the 50s. It's a close call with more precipitation over the weekend, but right now there's a better chance for dry weather than any rain/snow. It will stay relatively cool into early next week.
7 Day Forecast
