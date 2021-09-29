Another nice night ahead, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid/low 60s. Tomorrow we'll see more clouds in the afternoon, as a backdoor cold front approaches. This front will not bring any rain, but rain does return to the forecast next week.
Thursday Forecast
Sunny early, increasing clouds in the afternoon. Warm. No Rain.
- High Temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 80°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Clouds increase Friday, but temperatures will remain warm. We'll see slightly lower temperatures this weekend...but the rain will hold off for most of North Georgia. As of now, there is only a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon/evening. Rain chances increase next week, with a 40% chance of rain both Monday and Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.