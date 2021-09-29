Tomorrow
By Jennifer Valdez, CBS46 Chief Meteorologist

Another nice night ahead, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid/low 60s. Tomorrow we'll see more clouds in the afternoon, as a backdoor cold front approaches. This front will not bring any rain, but rain does return to the forecast next week.

Tonight

Thursday Forecast

Sunny early, increasing clouds in the afternoon. Warm. No Rain.

  • High Temperature: 86°
  • Normal High: 80°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

Clouds increase Friday, but temperatures will remain warm. We'll see slightly lower temperatures this weekend...but the rain will hold off for most of North Georgia. As of now, there is only a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon/evening. Rain chances increase next week, with a 40% chance of rain both Monday and Tuesday.

Rain Chances

7 Day Forecast

