Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, as lows drop to the low 70s. We could see a few passing showers/storms across the North Georgia Mountains overnight, but most of us will stay dry. The scattered rain chances return Thursday.
Thursday Forecast:
Scattered afternoon rain and storms. The rain will be heavy at times. Isolated flash flooding possible, especially Northwest of I-85.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
Widely scattered storms continue through Saturday. The rain chances finally decrease Sunday...and stay low through next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.