Showers btw 11 and 2 pm. Heaviest Rain and thunderstorms after 4 pm.
 
Sunday Forecast:

Showers after 11 am Rain and thunderstorms after 2 pm. 
High Temperature: 59°
Average High: 54°
Rain Chance: 90%
What You Need To Know:

Another cold front arrives late Sunday, bringing scattered showers in the afternoon and heavy rain in the evening. Behind the front, another cold snap in the forecast! Highs drop back to the 40s early next week.

Sunday Rain
Cold Next Week

