Thursday will likely be the ninth straight day above 90° in Atlanta. Scattered t-storms are ahead for the afternoon and evening. The odds of rain increase on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s for a change. The weekend should end on brighter note on Sunday.
Thursday forecast:
Partly to mostly sunny in the morning. Some afternoon clouds with scattered t-storms developing. Hot and humid - feels 95-101°.
- High temperature: 92°
- Normal high temperature: 89°
- Rain chances: 60% (afternoon + evening)
What you need to know
We are heading for an unsettled stretch of weather late in the workweek and this weekend. Expect occasional downpours and t-storms from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. It will certainly not be raining the whole time, but the threat of rain exists most of the time. 2+" of rain is possible in many cities between Thursday afternoon and Monday.
Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the 80s on Friday through the weekend because of more clouds and occasional showers.
Tropics Depression 11:
Tropical Depression 11 is not yet a tropical storm. It will likely become Tropical Storm Josephine on Thursday, but will probably not impact on any land as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean. The forecast calls for the storm to weaken early next week. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
