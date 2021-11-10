Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next cold front. The clouds will keep temperatures milder tonight, with lows dropping to the mid 50s in metro Atlanta. The rain moves in late tomorrow.

Cloudy and breezy. A few sprinkles possible during the day. Scattered rain moves in Thursday evening.

  • High temperature: 70°
  • Normal high: 66°
  • Chance of rain: 70%
Sunshine returns on Friday and continues through the weekend. Friday will be mild, but a cold blast arrives for the weekend. It will feel like winter both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Lows will drop to near freezing in Metro Atlanta Sunday morning...with 20s in the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains.

