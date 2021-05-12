Rain tapers through the day, but temperatures drop steadily and the wind picks up. It'll feel like winter by this evening!
Wednesday Forecast:
Steady morning rain, with showers through mid-afternoon. Temps drop into the low 50s through the day. Wind picks up after lunch with gusts up to 25mph.
High: 60° (at 8am)
Normal High: 80°
Rain Chance: 100%
What You Need to Know:
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year! It will remain cool Thursday with gradual clearing skies, before warmer temperatures move in by the end of the week and this weekend. This weekend will be mild and Gorgeous, with no rain Saturday or Sunday.
