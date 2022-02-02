Wednesday Forecast:

Cloudy or mostly cloudy through the day. Low risk of a shower, but likely dry through the day. Scattered rain moves in after sunset and continues overnight.

Today's Highs
  • High: 57°
  • Normal high: 55°
  • Chance of rain: 30%

What You Need to Know

Thursday may start with showers for the morning commute. Scattered light rain is likely on and off through the day.  It will be warm with highs in the mid 60s if clouds are stubborn, and 70+ if the sun breaks through for a bit. 

Thursday

A line of showers and t-storms arrives late Thursday evening and takes its time moving through overnight into Friday. There is a good chance of lingering rain into midday Friday. 

FRI.png

There may be enough rain to cause some ponding/flooding of roadways, especially in west Georgia. 

rain.png

It turns colder as we head into the weekend. Temperatures drop through the day Friday. The weekend is trending dry and cool with highs in the low 50s.

7 Day Forecast

