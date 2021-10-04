We will be in a very rainy pattern this week, with rounds of heavy rain likely, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday Forecast
Cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Not an all-day washout, but showers/storms will become more widespread through the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 76°
- Normal High: 79°
- Chance of Rain: 70%
What you need to know
Tomorrow morning looks like it will be a complete washout, with torrential downpours between 5pm and 10am. Plan on giving yourself extra time for the morning commute.
T-showers and periods of heavy rain continue Tuesday night and Wednesday, even into Thursday. In that time 2-5" rain is likely, especially south of I-20. Flash flooding is likely as we head through the week.
Rain chances decrease late in the workweek. The weather looks fairly quiet for the Columbus Day weekend.
7 Day Forecast
