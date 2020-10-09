Saturday Forecast

Hurricane Delta makes landfall Friday evening and moves inland through the weekend. It will bring Georgia scattered showers, heavy rain at times, and the potential for flash flooding.

  • High Temperature: 75°
  • Normal High: 75°
  • Rain chance: 90%
Heavy rain is likely overnight Friday through Saturday morning. A bit of a break is possible Saturday around lunchtime, and then scattered t-showers move back in and become widespread through the evening.

Rain continues through the day Sunday as well. Anywhere from 1-3" of rain is likely, and flash flooding is possible in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 5".

A few showers linger into Monday before drier air moves in for the rest of the week. 

