It will be a fantastic Friday with record warmth under mostly sunny skies. The record high for the date is 74° in Atlanta, and there's a good chance that the record will be tied or broken. The record high in Athens is 77° and that is in jeopardy, too.
Friday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and warm. Clouds increase late in the day and through the evening. It stays mild Friday night with lows around 50.
- High temperature: 75°
- Normal high: 59°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It stays relatively warm and mainly dry through the weekend in north Georgia. The only chances for rain are a few showers in far northwest Georgia late Saturday, and a very low risk of a few showers late Sunday. While we will not set records, the temperature will be more than 10° above normal on Saturday and still 5-10° warmer than normal on Sunday.
Next week we shift into a much wetter, cooler pattern. Showers are likely on Monday as a cold front passes. Rain chances linger every day next week, with washout conditions likely Wednesday. It will also be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.
7 Day Forecast
