The rest of 2021 looks very warm in north Georgia. It will stay dry through Christmas, with highs close to 70 this weekend and beyond.
Friday Forecast
A cold start and a mild afternoon with a few clouds drifting in late in the day. 60s this afternoon and a very mild Christmas Eve in the 50s!
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be a warm Christmas in north Georgia. The low temperature will be in the mid 50s tomorrow morning. It will be cloudy in the morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s.
70s arrive on Sunday and continue through the majority of next week. Expect increasing rain chances middle-late next week.
