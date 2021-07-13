The summer-time pattern of hot/humid days and afternoon pop-up showers and storms will continue through the rest of the week.
Tonight, we'll see the rain/storms diminish after sunset, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Patchy fog is possible for Wednesday morning's commute.
Wednesday's forecast
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
The heat and humidity continues all week, with highs in the mid/upper 80s. You'll also want to keep an umbrella handy, there is a 40% to 50% chance of rain all week! Most of the storms will be in the afternoon/early evening with the daytime heating of the day, and taper off after sunset.
