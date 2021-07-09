A humid and unsettled weather pattern brings scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms over the weekend.
Saturday Forecast
Likely dry in the morning. Scattered storms pop up in the afternoon, especially north and west of Atlanta. Warm and humid.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
More pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon as it stays warm and humid.
There will not be much change in the weather pattern early next week. Expect highs each day from the mid 80s to the low 90s, with pop-up showers/storms possible mainly in the afternoon. Lows will be in the low 70s with high humidity.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.