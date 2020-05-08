Scattered showers are expected Friday afternoon and evening with an isolated storm possible in north Georgia.
Friday Forecast
- High temperature: 67°
- Normal high: 78°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
It'll remain dry for the rest of the morning, but a few showers are possible Friday afternoon. While we'll see mostly showers, an isolated storm will also be possible with lightning and brief, gusty winds.
Metro Atlanta is not under a risk of severe storms.
It'll be dry by 11 p.m. Friday night with plenty of sunshine this weekend -- but it will be cold with lows Friday and Saturday in the low 40's.
Mother's Day is looking great with highs in the 70's and mostly sunny skies.
Quiet weather continues early next week with a gradual warming trend by midweek.
