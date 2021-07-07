Elsa will continue to push through Southeast Georgia, bringing flooding rain and Tropical Storm Force winds along Coastal Georgia. The outer rain bands will pass through north Georgia, bringing showers and storms throughout the night.
Thursday's Forecast
Scattered rain and storms.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
Widespread t-showers continue Friday. Overall, 1-2" rain is likely in Metro Atlanta. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs near 90 and pop-up afternoon t-storms.
